Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Poco X4 will be released soon

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm
Poco X4

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Poco X4 will be released soon

The Poco M4 Pro 5G was just released in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, also known as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in some places. The launch ceremony also hinted at the arrival of another Poco phone, most likely the Poco X4.

The teaser does not specify, but the hints lead to the Poco F4 GT or the Poco X4. Take a look at the illustration below.

Poco X4

The camera’s shape is similar to that of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, however the shoulder trigger and volume buttons are not visible in the image. It’s possible that some components of the phone were intentionally hidden to keep the teaser ambiguous.

However, it might possibly be the forthcoming Poco X4. Recent Geekbench listings of the Poco X4 indicate that it could be a repackaged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, further complicating Xiaomi’s branding strategies.

But, because it’s the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, we already know it’ll have the Snapdragon 695, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

The teaser merely mentions the phone “coming soon,” thus there is no set release date.

 

Read More

50 mins ago
Alia Bhatt responds to criticism over Vijay playing trans woman in Gangubai

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many...
51 mins ago
Meghan Markle employs THIS gesture to exert control over Prince Harry

According to a body expert, Meghan Markle is regulating Prince Harry's behaviour....
53 mins ago
'I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,' says Shaniera Akram

Social activist Shaniera Akram, who has been married to former Pakistan cricket...
1 hour ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
1 hour ago
Johnny Depp is 'on the verge of a new life' after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
1 hour ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer will miss their match against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, and emerging pace...
Afghanistan receives 32 mln USD in fresh humanitarian cash aid
9 mins ago
Afghanistan receives 32 mln USD in fresh humanitarian cash aid

KABUL, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan received a fresh batch of 32...
petroleum
11 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed...
18 mins ago
First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600