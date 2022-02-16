Xiaomi has confirmed that the Poco X4 will be released soon

The Poco M4 Pro 5G was just released in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, also known as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in some places. The launch ceremony also hinted at the arrival of another Poco phone, most likely the Poco X4.

The teaser does not specify, but the hints lead to the Poco F4 GT or the Poco X4. Take a look at the illustration below.

The camera’s shape is similar to that of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, however the shoulder trigger and volume buttons are not visible in the image. It’s possible that some components of the phone were intentionally hidden to keep the teaser ambiguous.

However, it might possibly be the forthcoming Poco X4. Recent Geekbench listings of the Poco X4 indicate that it could be a repackaged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, further complicating Xiaomi’s branding strategies.

But, because it’s the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, we already know it’ll have the Snapdragon 695, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

The teaser merely mentions the phone “coming soon,” thus there is no set release date.