Yashma Gill’s new bold picture sets the internet on fire

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja and many more.

Popular Yashma Gill, a Pakistani diva, shared her bold photo with her Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

People began harshly condemning her for her bold dress and voiced their opinions without hesitation.

