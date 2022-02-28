Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Yashma Gill’s new bold picture sets the internet on fire

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:30 pm
Yashma Gill’s new bold picture sets the internet on fire

Yashma Gill’s new bold picture sets the internet on fire

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja and many more.

Popular Yashma Gill, a Pakistani diva, shared her bold photo with her Instagram followers.

People began harshly condemning her for her bold dress and voiced their opinions without hesitation.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

52 mins ago
Meghan Markle's extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a "daughter"

Meghan Markle, who left the royal family and moved to the United...
55 mins ago
American Idol Judges give out first platinum ticket

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host...
1 hour ago
Ayezha Khan shares a cute photo with fans

Ayezha khan, an actress, is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable...
1 hour ago
Hania Aamir lands in hot water due to her backless outfit

Hania Aamir stole the spotlight at the trailer launch event of her...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a "daughter"

When Princess Charlotte wears a tiara in public for the first time,...
2 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton break their silence on the invasion of Ukraine

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their support for Ukraine...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!
1 min ago
Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!

Madiha Imam is a beautiful and accomplished actress in Pakistan's entertainment business....
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from...
Honda
30 mins ago
Honda Introduces a New Bikes Installment Plan

Atlas Honda has teamed up with Silk Bank to offer a 24-month...
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report
35 mins ago
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States abused force and sanctions,...
Adsence Ad 300X600