Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:14 am

Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:14 am
Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

Actor Yasir Hussain recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s chat show, in which he brought his candid nature to the forefront. The Jhooti star was asked about actress Hira Tareen’s statement recently about him and his craft, Yasir said that he doesn’t even know her at all.

The Koel director stated that all he knows about her is that she is his friend’s spouse and even if she abuses him on the road, he’ll not react.

Earlier, in an interview Ali Safina was asked which actor’s performance Hira dislikes. The star of Chupke Chupke thought it would be Mahira Khan, but she corrected him, saying, “No, it’s a male, I don’t like Yasir Hussain’s acting at all but my opinion can change. It’s not about star power but it’s all about Tameez (manners) and how you talk to people.”

Check out the video here!

Yasir Hussain is a well-known actor and screenwriter. He is well recognized for his role as the antagonist in the 2018 drama serial Baandi. Yasir, the comedian, is no stranger to controversy.

For the latest Entertainment News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan spending enormous amount on security

Following their divorce from the royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan have...
2 hours ago
Altaf Hussain expresses best wishes to TikTok star Hareem Shah, watch video

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom...
2 hours ago
Simon Cowell hospitalized after a second e-bike crash due to a broken arm

According to source claims in various British newspapers, Simon Cowell fractured his arm...
2 hours ago
When Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Pakistani designer's dress

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian tops the fashion game with Balenciaga collab

Balenciaga's Instagram account has been deleted, leaving only one post: announcing Kim...
2 hours ago
Aiman and Minal all smiles at their brother's Baat Pakki ceremony, see photos

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media celebrities are enjoying...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PZ vs LQ
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 29-run against Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars won by 29-run against Peshawar Zalmi in...
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
16 mins ago
Hailey Baldwin felt an ‘outcast’ by church after separation with Justin Bieber

After her separation with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's church labelled her an...
27 mins ago
Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid foundation stone of...
34 mins ago
Brian Cox has a secret crush on Brad Pitt on Troy Set: ‘I’m straight but I thought wow’

The Succession actor, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he talked about his time...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600