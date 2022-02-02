Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

Actor Yasir Hussain recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s chat show, in which he brought his candid nature to the forefront. The Jhooti star was asked about actress Hira Tareen’s statement recently about him and his craft, Yasir said that he doesn’t even know her at all.

The Koel director stated that all he knows about her is that she is his friend’s spouse and even if she abuses him on the road, he’ll not react.

Earlier, in an interview Ali Safina was asked which actor’s performance Hira dislikes. The star of Chupke Chupke thought it would be Mahira Khan, but she corrected him, saying, “No, it’s a male, I don’t like Yasir Hussain’s acting at all but my opinion can change. It’s not about star power but it’s all about Tameez (manners) and how you talk to people.”

Check out the video here!

Yasir Hussain is a well-known actor and screenwriter. He is well recognized for his role as the antagonist in the 2018 drama serial Baandi. Yasir, the comedian, is no stranger to controversy.

For the latest Entertainment News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com