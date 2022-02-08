Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared his throwback vacation diaries with his wife, Iqra Aziz.

In January, the power couple was jetted off on Phuket, Thailand for vacation and kept their fans updated by sharing vacation diaries on social media.

The couple is enjoying parenthood with their first child, baby Kabir Hussain. The Jhooti actress has treated fans with a cute update of little Kabir on his individual Instagram account.