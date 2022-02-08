Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:10 pm
Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared his throwback vacation diaries with his wife, Iqra Aziz.

In January, the power couple was jetted off on Phuket, Thailand for vacation and kept their fans updated by sharing vacation diaries on social media.

 

Read more: Yasir Hussain claps back at Hira Tareen for her statement

The couple is enjoying parenthood with their first child, baby Kabir Hussain. The Jhooti actress has treated fans with a cute update of little Kabir on his individual Instagram account.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

