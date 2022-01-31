Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:09 am

Yehali Tashiya shares memorable BTS from the shoot of Sinf-E-Aahan

Yehali Tashiya is a Sri Lankan actress and model who is currently appearing in the ISPR drama Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Dananeer Mobeen.

After losing her father in a terrorist suicide attack, Yehali is playing a Sri Lankan cadet who has travelled to Pakistan for training. It is common for cadets from other countries to train in the Pakistan Army, and the drama seeks to depict this.

Tashiya has formed BFF bonds with the cast of Sinf-e-Aahan in addition to acting with her Pakistani co-star. She took to Instgaram and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot and has given us major friendship goals.

Have a look:

The ISPR drama is written by Umera Ahmed, directed by Nadeem Baig, the women-centric drama is a breath of fresh air from the monotonous, predictable and tedious stories that the audience has had enough of. Produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib and Sana Shahnawaz, Sinf-e-Aahan takes us on the journey of five passionate women who are out to change their lives and fate inside the Pakistani Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul. Each woman enters the academy with a personality of her own, with battles of her own and a passion to serve the country.

