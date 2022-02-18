Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:05 pm
Zaid Ali delights fans with adorable pictures of his cute family

Zaid Ali with Yumnah and son

Zaid Ali T, arguably one of the most-watched vloggers in the Pakistani community at home and abroad, has treated fans with adorable pictures of his little family as they pose for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, the YouTube sensation posted a photo with his wife Yumnah and son Izyan, all dressed in traditional black clothes for Jummah. The couple was seen smiling as they hold their baby boy together. “Jummah Mubarak,” Zaid captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

In another photo, baby Izyan was clicked wearing a white prayer cap [that Muslims wear while offering prayers] and the internet just can’t get over the little munchkin.

Yumnah and Zali welcomed their first baby boy on August 18 and also shared the picture of their bundle of joy.

“Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid,” he unveiled the name of his baby boy.

“This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai,” the 26-year-old YouTuber captioned alongside the photo of his son wrapped in a blue blanket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

