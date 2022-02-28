Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Zara Noor Abbas discusses about losing her child for the first time

28th Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Pakistan’s most adored celebrity couple Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas never shy to display their love for eachother even after fours years of marriage.

But amidst joys, the couple has also gone through a major loss after their first child couldn’t survive shortly after birth, which was a premature delivery.

In a recent chit-chat, the Phaans actress said that loss is something a person can’t get over with but it always comes with a gain. “Allah gives happiness after every trouble,” she said adding, “I always come up strong, no matter what.”

Also Read: Zara Noor Abbas sends love to hubby with a unique anniversary wish

Earlier, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor shared how he and Zara lost their first child after his premature birth, Asad said, “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage; Zara actually delivered a 5-6 months baby, which I buried myself. We named him Aurangzeb. It was a good time when we got to know that we are going to have a baby but unfortunately, some complications occurred due to which we lost our baby.”

“It was a very difficult time for us, especially for Zara. She went through many breakdowns, hormonal changes and many more. I was quite depressed but I believe that everything happens with Allah’s will. Whatever he has written in our fate, we’ll surely get it. You never know, maybe Allah has written something better for us,” Siddiqui added.

To note, the celebrity couple got engaged back in 2017. They tied the knot in December of the same year.

