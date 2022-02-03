Zara Noor Abbas drops her first look as ‘Badshah Begum’

Actress Zara Noor Abbas dished out the trailer of her upcoming drama serial Badshah Begum and left the fans jaw-dropped with her quirky appearance from the serial.

Zara while taking to her Instagram shared the teaser of Badshah Begum and fans showered the post with love and wishes in no time.

The Ehd e Wafa actress could be seen essaying the role of a lady in command with several of her followers.

In a few other glimpses of her character, Zara could be seen playing with a dagger which makes us all enthralled for the upcoming drama.

Zara made her on-screen debut with Dharkan in 2016 and is the talented daughter of actress Asma Abbas.

On the work front, Zara was last seen in the drama serial Phaans.