Zarnish Khan faces criticism for her viral dance video
Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has shared a dance video and left the internet stunned with her killer dance moves at a recent Mehendi function. In the video, the Ye Dil Mera actress set the stage on fire as she danced her heart out to a superhit song “Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya,” wearing an olive green sleeveless lehenga choli.
As soon as her dance video went viral, the keyboard warrior flooded the comment section with trolls and mocked her dancing abilities.
On the work front, Zarnish has received accolades for her role in the drama serial Aitebaar, in which she co-starred with Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
