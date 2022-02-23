Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:33 am
Zarnish Khan pokes Faryal Mehmood for her dancing skills

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s show “Voice Over Man” where she spoke honestly about her love of dance, her feelings on cosmetic surgery, and her perspectives on various persons in the entertainment world.

In a rapid-fire session in which the host questioned the Aitebaar actress if she thought Feroze Khan or her would win a “spiritual discussion” battle, the actor was quick to disclose that she believes the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor would win.

Similarly, when the host asked Khan who she thought was the better dancer, her or Faryal Mehmood, the actor responded confidently that she would win a battle against the latter. After the host made light of Mehmood’s dance abilities, Khan agreed, saying, “The one thing that has been lacking these days is the grace and resistance involved in dancing.”

When it came to the question of who is more disrespectful and rude between her and Alizeh Shah, Khan responded, “It doesn’t matter who [Alizeh is] up against, she’ll win.

Watch the complete show here:

