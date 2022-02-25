Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:17 pm
Zendaya was ‘visibly excited’ to eat with Tom Holland in Rome, source

Zendaya

Zendaya is ecstatic to experience swoon-worthy moments with Tom Holland, and she appeared ‘thrilled’ to dine out with him in Rome.

Onlookers said the couple ‘looked in love’ when they arrived at Antica Pesa in Trastevere on Wednesday, according to Page Six.

“She appeared to be overjoyed. They were adorable together as they sat in a nook near the fireplace. “They appeared to be in love,” the outlet’s source said.

The Uncharted star looked dashing in a white tee underneath a black cardigan with yellow stripes.

Tom Holland

The Euphoria star, on the other hand, wore a naked turtleneck and a black coat.

“Zendaya looked gorgeous, especially in such a simple outfit.” “They’re adorable together,” said the source.

Later in the night, the couple was joined by their pals as they “laughed all night while being cute with each other.”

 

