Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:28 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Zo Kravitz on Her ‘Journey’ Since Divorce from ‘Incredible’ Ex: I’m ‘Still Learning Who I Am’

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:28 am
Zo Kravitz

The Batman star, 33, graces the cover of ELLE’s March 2022 issue and opens up about her divorce from Karl Glusman in an accompanying interview.

“Karl’s a fantastic human being,” Zo said of Glusman, from whom she filed for divorce in January 2021, 18 months after they married.

“It’s really less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and being good with that,” she explained. “That’s where I’m at right now.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016 and married in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris residence.

A year and a half after their marriage, Zo filed for divorce from Glusman, and the divorce was finalised in August 2021.

In an interview with Another magazine in September, the Big Little Lies actress stated that “breakups are terrible, but they are also beautiful things.”

“It’s about the bittersweetness of beginnings and endings,” she explained. “That area, when you’re grieving and mourning the loss of something and thrilled for what’s ahead of you, it’s so complex.”

Zo Kravitz

The Kimi actress went on to say that she feels “”All my interactions in life — my friendships, my love relationships, my family — the process is learning how to show up honestly,” she says. Sometimes we can’t show there, and that’s acceptable as long as we know how to express how much we care about those folks.”

“That’s the 20-year-old who thinks to himself, ‘I can do it all.’ I’m capable of doing it everything. ‘I’m capable of doing it all.’ And now I’m in a point where whatever I’m feeling, wherever I am, is fine “Zo said.

Read More

32 mins ago
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry Spotted at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry appears to be settling into his new life in the...
38 mins ago
Princess Eugenie has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a beautiful Valentine's Day photo

The duo were photographed posing beneath a cherry blossom tree, surrounded by...
43 mins ago
Princess Eugenie breached royal protocol twice with the birth of her daughter, August

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on February 9th, but...
49 mins ago
Princess Anne recently faced off against her nephew, Prince William

This weekend, the Princess Royal competed against her nephew, the Duke of...
58 mins ago
Prince Charles' slimmed-down royal family will reshape monarchy for decades, Experts

The preparations were released as part of Operation Golden Orb, the United...
1 hour ago
Harry's stepmother Camilla had a significant political role in his and Meghan's exit

Following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
7 mins ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine’s Day dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine's Day a day early. Over...
Kylie Jenner
15 mins ago
Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine’s Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

Travis Scott lavished love on Kylie Jenner on Valentine's Day! On Monday,...
Prince William
25 mins ago
Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai 

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and...
Prince Harry
32 mins ago
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry Spotted at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry appears to be settling into his new life in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600