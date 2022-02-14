Zo Kravitz on Her ‘Journey’ Since Divorce from ‘Incredible’ Ex: I’m ‘Still Learning Who I Am’

The Batman star, 33, graces the cover of ELLE’s March 2022 issue and opens up about her divorce from Karl Glusman in an accompanying interview.

“Karl’s a fantastic human being,” Zo said of Glusman, from whom she filed for divorce in January 2021, 18 months after they married.

“It’s really less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and being good with that,” she explained. “That’s where I’m at right now.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016 and married in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris residence.

A year and a half after their marriage, Zo filed for divorce from Glusman, and the divorce was finalised in August 2021.

In an interview with Another magazine in September, the Big Little Lies actress stated that “breakups are terrible, but they are also beautiful things.”

“It’s about the bittersweetness of beginnings and endings,” she explained. “That area, when you’re grieving and mourning the loss of something and thrilled for what’s ahead of you, it’s so complex.”

The Kimi actress went on to say that she feels “”All my interactions in life — my friendships, my love relationships, my family — the process is learning how to show up honestly,” she says. Sometimes we can’t show there, and that’s acceptable as long as we know how to express how much we care about those folks.”

“That’s the 20-year-old who thinks to himself, ‘I can do it all.’ I’m capable of doing it everything. ‘I’m capable of doing it all.’ And now I’m in a point where whatever I’m feeling, wherever I am, is fine “Zo said.