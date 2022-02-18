Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:38 pm
Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:38 pm
Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

According to Variety, Zo Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) in The Batman, will make her Saturday Night Live debut in March alongside actor Oscar Isaac.

SNL announced on Thursday on social media that both Kravitz and Isaac will be hosting the comedy show next month, with Isaac hosting on March 5 and Kravitz hosting on March 12.

Rosalia will make her first appearance on the show as a musical guest on March 12th, with Kravitz.

Kravitz and Isaac’s appearances on SNL coincide with the promotion of their most recent roles; Kravitz stars in HBO Max’s Kimi, which premiered last week, and will be seen as Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman, while Isaac will be seen in Marvel’s Moon Knight, which will debut on Disney+ on March 30.

 

