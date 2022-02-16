Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Zoe Kravitz was'really thrilled' to learn more about Selina Kyle's past in 'The Batman.'

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz says she was thrilled to be cast as Selina Kyle – The Catwoman – because she will be able to go into her backstory in The Batman.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actress stated that it was ‘wonderful’ to play Selena before plunging right into Catwoman.

“I mean, the character is so wonderfully established in the script, and I was really interested to explore her past and where she comes from, as well as the journey that she goes through in terms of becoming closer to what will be Catwoman,” she explained.

The High Fidelity star went on to say that while audiences have only seen Catwoman’s character, they have never known what events lead Selina to become the Catwoman.

She stated that in the upcoming The Batman, the audience would learn more about Selina’s persona.

“I think with these legendary characters that we all love so immensely, it may be overwhelming in terms of, ‘Okay, now here comes Catwoman,'” Kravitz explained.

“And I have this beautiful opportunity to gradually develop her, and the audience gets to accompany me on that trip. But, obviously, learning all of the combat and the way she moves, as well as finding ways to hint at who she will become, was a lot of fun “Added the 33-year-old actress.

 

