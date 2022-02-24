Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Zoe Kravitz’s stunning outfit at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ captivates audiences

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
Zoe Kravitz
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance at the premiere of The Batman in London on Wednesday.

The Kimi actress wore a figure-hugging black gown to a special screening alongside her co-stars to kick off the press tour for her new film, causing the internet to erupt.

Zo, 33, looked lovely in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress with a scalloped halter neckline and the Batman insignia emblazoned over the bodice.

Kravitz accented her outfit with black heels and emerald jewellery, including dangling pearl earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Batman (@thebatman)

The film, directed by Cloverfield’s Matt Reeves, will introduce audiences to a new version of Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson.

In addition to Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the picture also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

 

Read More

31 mins ago
PHOTOS: Aiman Khan made us skip a beat in a red-embellished outfit

Aiman Khan has carved out a niche for herself in this industry,...
2 hours ago
Minal Khan shows how to be a winning glam girl in this chic outfit

Minal Khan recently graced Instgaram feed with lovely images of herself in...
2 hours ago
In engagement photos, 'doubts' about Prince Charles and Princess Diana's future are shown

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s body language made it evident that there...
2 hours ago
'We have unfinished business,' says Piers Morgan, who wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on his new show

Piers Morgan has voiced his wish to meet down with Meghan Markle,...
2 hours ago
Pete Davidson once again deletes his Social Media account

Pete Davidson recently resurfaced on Instagram in the wake of Kanye West's...
2 hours ago
Celebrities react to Zahir Jaffer's death sentence by saying, 'Justice served'        

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak

This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series...
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina’
6 mins ago
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his ‘Stamina’

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength...
MG
16 mins ago
MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most...
IPRI
18 mins ago
IPRI holds seminar on Pak-Gulf relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday held a seminar...
Adsence Ad 300X600