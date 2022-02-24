Zoe Kravitz’s stunning outfit at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ captivates audiences

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance at the premiere of The Batman in London on Wednesday.

The Kimi actress wore a figure-hugging black gown to a special screening alongside her co-stars to kick off the press tour for her new film, causing the internet to erupt.

Zo, 33, looked lovely in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress with a scalloped halter neckline and the Batman insignia emblazoned over the bodice.

Kravitz accented her outfit with black heels and emerald jewellery, including dangling pearl earrings.

The film, directed by Cloverfield’s Matt Reeves, will introduce audiences to a new version of Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson.

In addition to Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the picture also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.