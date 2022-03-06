140 black bears will be slaughtered to make ceremonial hats for the Queen’s guard

Each year, up to 140 black bears must be slaughtered so that the Queen’s guards can replace their ceremonial headgear.

The Ministry of Defence has rejected a petition with 42,430 signatures launched by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon demanding that artificial fur be used instead.

It recently completed the final of a series of tests on four synthetic fabrics, but the Army has concluded that only real bear fur will suffice.

Their pelts shed water, preventing the tall headwear from collapsing in the rain. The only fake fur that can be used is on the Royal Horse Artillery’s smaller busbies.

Even if a suitable faux fur could be found, the soldiers who wear bearskins would have the final say on whether they were replaced.

“Any new fabric would have to gain user approval for shape and comfort, in addition to passing initial laboratory tests,” Defence Equipment Minister Jeremy Quin said.

Each ornamental cap costs £1,710 and is made from the skin of a single black bear.

And the MoD has spent nearly £1 million on them over the last seven years, with the highest spend of £240,382 in 2016.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims to have developed a high-performing waterproof faux fur for the headgear and accuses the Ministry of Defence of shifting the goalposts on requirements.

“The artificial fur sadly did not meet the standards required for a ceremonial cap which is worn throughout the year and in all weathers,” the MoD said.

“The Ministry of Defence has no plans to use this fake fur fabric.”

However, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Kirsten Oswald, believes the MoD should reconsider and have artificial fur available for the Trooping of the Colour ceremonies next year.

“The UK Government is supposed to be committed to high standards of animal welfare,” she continued, “but the MoD appears determined to continue using real bearskin no matter what.”

“Most British people are against fur, so it makes no sense for this iconic symbol of the UK to be made with real fur,” Alesha Dixon added.

“Bears are never hunted to order,” Mr Quin said. Our suppliers get their pelts from Canadian authorities after a licenced cull as part of a programme to manage the wild bear population.”

“We have found no evidence of any Canadian province running a bear-culling programme,” said Elisa Allen of PETA.

“It’s legal in some provinces to hunt them with guns, spears, and even bows and arrows.”