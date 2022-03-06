Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

140 black bears will be slaughtered to make ceremonial hats for the Queen’s guard

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
Queen's guard

140 black bears will be slaughtered to make ceremonial hats for the Queen’s guard

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Each year, up to 140 black bears must be slaughtered so that the Queen’s guards can replace their ceremonial headgear.

The Ministry of Defence has rejected a petition with 42,430 signatures launched by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon demanding that artificial fur be used instead.

It recently completed the final of a series of tests on four synthetic fabrics, but the Army has concluded that only real bear fur will suffice.

Their pelts shed water, preventing the tall headwear from collapsing in the rain. The only fake fur that can be used is on the Royal Horse Artillery’s smaller busbies.

Even if a suitable faux fur could be found, the soldiers who wear bearskins would have the final say on whether they were replaced.

“Any new fabric would have to gain user approval for shape and comfort, in addition to passing initial laboratory tests,” Defence Equipment Minister Jeremy Quin said.

Each ornamental cap costs £1,710 and is made from the skin of a single black bear.

And the MoD has spent nearly £1 million on them over the last seven years, with the highest spend of £240,382 in 2016.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims to have developed a high-performing waterproof faux fur for the headgear and accuses the Ministry of Defence of shifting the goalposts on requirements.

“The artificial fur sadly did not meet the standards required for a ceremonial cap which is worn throughout the year and in all weathers,” the MoD said.

“The Ministry of Defence has no plans to use this fake fur fabric.”

However, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Kirsten Oswald, believes the MoD should reconsider and have artificial fur available for the Trooping of the Colour ceremonies next year.

“The UK Government is supposed to be committed to high standards of animal welfare,” she continued, “but the MoD appears determined to continue using real bearskin no matter what.”

“Most British people are against fur, so it makes no sense for this iconic symbol of the UK to be made with real fur,” Alesha Dixon added.

“Bears are never hunted to order,” Mr Quin said. Our suppliers get their pelts from Canadian authorities after a licenced cull as part of a programme to manage the wild bear population.”

“We have found no evidence of any Canadian province running a bear-culling programme,” said Elisa Allen of PETA.

“It’s legal in some provinces to hunt them with guns, spears, and even bows and arrows.”

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor with cute birthday note

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday...
16 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is concerned about Prince William, who is threatening the line of succession

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have urged her grandson, Prince William,...
19 mins ago
Minal Khan drops jaws with a dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan is a talented Pakistani television, film, and theatre actress. She...
21 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their 'joyless' public appearances

As fans and netizens criticise the Sussexes' "joyless" appearances, Prince Harry and...
23 mins ago
Angry Taimur kicks father Saif Ali Khan in a cute video

Instagram followers were amused by Taimur Ali Khan's latest conversation with his...
32 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire

Sonya Hussyn is a well-known Pakistani model and actress. The stunning diva...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Australia
54 seconds ago
Pak vs Aus: David Warner, Usman Khawaja leads Australia to 138-0

RAWALPINDI: As the visitors replied strongly on the third day of the...
Buckingham Palace
5 mins ago
The Queen has decided to stay in Windsor and will “never live at Buckingham Palace again.”

According to reports, the Queen has made Windsor Castle her permanent residence...
Ranveer Singh
7 mins ago
Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in his latest gym picture

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood, and...
Meghan Markle
9 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s four-word response to Prince Charles’ offer to walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle demonstrated that she was "confident and independent," rather than a...
Adsence Ad 300X600