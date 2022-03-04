4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it at the box office with her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.

Alia Bhatt has long been a proponent of ethical fashion, and her clothing choices have reflected this. So, take a cue from Alia, who has been advocating for slow and sustainable design, and take a stylish step towards the environment.

The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Alia Bhatt can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Check out the most stunning 4 outfits that she has worn during her film promotions.