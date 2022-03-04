Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:11 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s 4 most stunning outfits

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it at the box office with her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.

Alia Bhatt has long been a proponent of ethical fashion, and her clothing choices have reflected this. So, take a cue from Alia, who has been advocating for slow and sustainable design, and take a stylish step towards the environment.

The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Alia Bhatt can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Check out the most stunning 4 outfits that she has worn during her film promotions.

alia-bhatt-ethical-saree.jpg

alia-bhatt-ethical-lehenga.jpg

alia-bhatt-lilac_0.jpeg

alia-bhatt-summer-somehwere-1.jpeg

Read More

2 hours ago
 'My greatest chance of staying alive' - Samuel L Jackson on drastic health changes

SAMUEL L JACKSON is widely regarded as one of his generation's best...
2 hours ago
Salman Khan feels dejected in new video as all his girlfriends are now married

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan runs into his old self in a new...
3 hours ago
On 'SNL,' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

On "Saturday Night Live," Kate McKinnon spoke out against Florida's contentious "Don't...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
4 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai gets vocal about women's rights over what they wear

Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shares her two cents on supporting every...
4 hours ago
'I would have married Aiman twice if it was allowed,' says Muneeb Butt

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are well-known and one of the most...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 07, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Lucy Boynton
29 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek’s Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
Cilla Black
40 mins ago
‘I’m a shambles!’ Months before her death, Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die.’

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
42 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Today's Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The...
Adsence Ad 300X600