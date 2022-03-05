Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:01 pm
5 Times Alizeh Shah makes us drool with her killing beauty

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves, which immediately catch the eye of netizens and make it viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

Shah, one of Pakistan’s rising young actresses, made a strong statement with her bold personality.

Read more: Throwback: Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

In regard to fashion, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress is considered one of the most stylish stars in Lollywood, and she is known to have an impeccable sense of style.

She always slayed the day in style, whether it was eastern, western, or bridal looks. She drew everyone’s attention in no time.

Check out some of the most adorable looks of Alizeh:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

