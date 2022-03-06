6 Times Ayeza Khan showed how to look cool in western outfits

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:27 pm
When it comes to fashion, the actress who has stepped up her game massively is Ayeza Khan. After the success of Mere Pas Tum Ho, the actress has been riding high and looking the part! From chic pantsuits to enviable casual looks and a drool-worthy bridal photoshoot, Ayeza has proven that she knows what’s up when it comes to looking good.

Ayeza’s style diaries are always on point, and we’re beyond impressed with how she pulled off co-western outfits.

Check out her cool style game!

To note Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain, and son, Rayan.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

