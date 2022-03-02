Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:05 pm
A military friend of Prince Andrew claims the Duke of York is ‘down.’

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s old military friend has revealed his knowledge of the Duke of York’s current situation, stating that ‘he is down, he is broken.’

According to a media outlet, the Duke of York has been dealing with the public humiliation of the £12 million sex case settlement.

‘He is down, he is broken,’ said a source who served with Prince Andrew during the Falkland War. Allow him to dress up in a naval uniform every now and then.

‘His reputation is in shambles, and his public career is over.’ He’s a walking source of embarrassment.’

The Queen stripped her son of his remaining military affiliations and patronages, as well as his right to use the title “Honourable His Royal Highness” in any official capacity. However, Prince Andrew was reportedly allowed to keep his title of Vice Admiral in an effort to cheer him up, according to the outlet, citing a source.

The Vice Admiral rank is Prince Andrew’s only armed forced honorary title, and it is equivalent to an Army Lieutenant General, which the source described as “effectively the same as an honorary degree” for serving in the Royal Navy during the Falkland War.

When they knew Andrew, the source said he was ‘actually not a bad person,’ but he had a ‘few entitlement issues.’

‘He hasn’t been convicted of anything,’ they added. I have no idea whether he is guilty or innocent, but I believe he has paid a high price.’

 

