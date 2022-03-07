Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 10:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

A new release of “Kacha Badam” Singer

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 10:31 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the hit song ‘Kacha Badam,’ has released a new song called ‘Amar Notun Gari,’ which has gone viral on social media (my new car).

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the song ‘Kacha Badam,’ which become popular on social media, has released a new song called ‘Amar Notun Gari’ (my new car). In a video shared on social media, Badyakar can be seen singing along to the new song while surrounded by a crowd.

“Kacha Badam Kaku new song after his accident ‼️💥 #BhubanBadyakar #KachaBadam  #BadamKaku,” the caption of a Twitter post.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

46 mins ago
Prince Harry enjoys Nando's, but his controversial order may irritate some customers

Everyone, including Prince Harry, adores cheeky Nando's. You might expect the Duke...
55 mins ago
Harry's worried question to Meghan Markle ahead of her 'extraordinary' introduction to Queen Elizabeth II

It can be nerve-racking to meet your beau's family for the first...
60 mins ago
Kate Middleton's ancestors are goat breeders

With a new revelation, Kate Middleton demonstrated that she is just like...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian was literally wrapped in caution tape before the Balenciaga Fashion Show

Exercise extreme caution! During Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian made quite the...
1 hour ago
You can’t miss Sana Javed’s fresh bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Sana Javed has a lot of happing on her...
2 hours ago
Suhana Khan shares her 9 year-old brother AbRam's gamer side

Suhana Khan posted a photo of her younger brother AbRam on Instagram...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hajra Yamin
42 seconds ago
Hajra Yamin looks like a sparkling star in recent photo

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films....
Samsung Galaxy S8
19 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S8's retail price in...
queens and princesses
29 mins ago
Girl Power! 8 strong feminist queens and princesses

In honour of our International Women's Day digital issue, we're looking at...
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail
29 mins ago
Reservations of JKT group, Aleem Khan will be addressed within 24 hours: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the reservations of Jahangir Khan...
Adsence Ad 300X600