Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:05 pm
Aamir Khan breaks down after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Aamir Khan

Aamir left teary-eyed after watching Jhund

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has revealed that he broke down as he watched Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

In a video posted by T-Series on YouTube, Aamir could be seen crying after watching the movie in a private screening as he says “What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It’s an amazing film).”

The Dangal star offered a standing ovation while wiping his emotions, expressing his admiration for the film even more.

“It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening,” the actor was heard saying in the video.

He added, “I don’t have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it’s unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable.”

The 56-year-old megastar continued, “What a film you have made! It’s a fantastic film. It’s very unique, I don’t know how you guys were able to make it. The spirit that you have captured doesn’t come from logic.”

“The film breaks and undoes whatever we have learnt in the last 20-30 years (waves his hand). You have made a football of that (laughs),” Aamir added, sharing he was overwhelmed by it.

Applauding the performance of the 79-year-old Sholay star, Aamir concluded, “What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films.”

The film depicts the lives of Vijay Barse, a social worker who inspires slum children to establish a football club. On March 4, 2022, the film will be released in cinemas.

