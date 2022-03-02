Adsence Ads 300X250
According to reports, Kate Middleton may become a’strain’ on Prince William

Kate Middleton

Once new roles are established, royal experts fear Kate Middleton will be viewed as a strain on Prince William.

During an interview with a royal source, royal commentator Dan Wootton mentioned this possibility.

“What will happen is that when the couple goes on visits abroad, it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own,” a source told MailOnline.

“They’ll go to the same country, but she’ll go her way and he’ll go his,” they further admitted.

Thus there is a possibility that, “That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs.”

“And that’s what happened with Charles and Diana. William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit.”

