Television rising actress Aiza Awan shared some shocking points about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan on Ahsan Khan’s show, “Time Out with Ahsan Khan.”

Aiza appeared on the show alongside co-star Junaid Khan. The stars chatted casually and disclosed interesting things about each other. Junaid stalks actress Sana Javed, according to Aiza!

Read more: Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior

An old interview with the celebrity surfaced on social media, in which she provided information about his co-star Junaid Khan from the serial Aik Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat. When the host inquired about the Sun Yara star’s favourite actresses, she said that he stalks them on social media. The Ghamand actor made a cheeky remark to him, saying, “Junaid’s favorite star is Sana Javed and I have seen him stalking her profile on social media.”

Watch the clip!

The actress further revealed that she was urged to change her name in order to become recognized in the entertainment world because Ayeza Khan, another well-known actress, shares the same name.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com