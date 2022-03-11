Actress Sonia Mishal, who recently tied the knot in a minimalistic Nikkah, shares her experience of working with Sana Javed on the sets of Neeli Zinda Hai after the Aye Musht-e-Khaak star filed a legal complaint.

Taking to Instagram, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress called out Sana Javed for putting up allegations on others despite clarifying her own mistreatment. “First of all, no one in this world has time to run a ‘proper planned smear campaign’ against you. LOL.”

“It takes courage for someone to speak up and the rest follow,” she added.

The fresh face of the entertainment industry further detailed about Javed’s awful behaviour with makeup artists and said, “It makes me so happy to see all those people who speak up because I’ve personally experienced her bad behaviour with such good makeup artists on set to a point where I was shocked and felt sorry for the poor hardworking guys who she got replaced 3/4 times.”

She, in a series of Instagram stories, went on to add that she stands with all those being mistreated by the accused. “Everyone deserves equal amount of respect and love. We all work like a family, especially our makeup artists who are not even paid enough for their skills to watch them cry and worry onset broke my heart,” added Mishal.

Yesterday, Sana Javed has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behaviour on sets.

By attaching photos of the legal notice on Instagram, Sana penned a lengthy note and said she has been subjected to ‘fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech and threats’.