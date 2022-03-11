Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Actress Sonia Mishal also shares her awful working experience with Sana Javed

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:25 pm
Sonia Mishal calls out Sana Javed
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Actress Sonia Mishal, who recently tied the knot in a minimalistic Nikkah, shares her experience of working with Sana Javed on the sets of Neeli Zinda Hai after the Aye Musht-e-Khaak star filed a legal complaint.

Taking to Instagram, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress called out Sana Javed for putting up allegations on others despite clarifying her own mistreatment. “First of all, no one in this world has time to run a ‘proper planned smear campaign’ against you. LOL.”

Sonia Mishal shares her experience of working with Sana Javed

“It takes courage for someone to speak up and the rest follow,” she added.

The fresh face of the entertainment industry further detailed about Javed’s awful behaviour with makeup artists and said, “It makes me so happy to see all those people who speak up because I’ve personally experienced her bad behaviour with such good makeup artists on set to a point where I was shocked and felt sorry for the poor hardworking guys who she got replaced 3/4 times.”

Also Read: Makeup artist Ikram Gohar bashes Sana Javed for her awful behaviour with co-workers

She, in a series of Instagram stories, went on to add that she stands with all those being mistreated by the accused. “Everyone deserves equal amount of respect and love. We all work like a family, especially our makeup artists who are not even paid enough for their skills to watch them cry and worry onset broke my heart,” added Mishal.

Yesterday, Sana Javed has taken legal action against a group of individuals who named and shamed her over her awful behaviour on sets.

By attaching photos of the legal notice on Instagram, Sana penned a lengthy note and said she has been subjected to ‘fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech and threats’.

Read More

1 hour ago
Camilla is 'not so popular' abroad and has the 'ghost of Diana' hanging over her, according to an expert

The Duchess of Cornwall is unpopular abroad, particularly in the United States,...
2 hours ago
When Princess Diana's wedding gown designer saw the gown on the big day, she was "horrified."

Lady Diana Spencer's wedding gown is one of the most famous fashion...
2 hours ago
Kate will 'hide her feelings,' but she will not forget ahead of Meghan's meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit the UK in the summer...
2 hours ago
Fans pour in love after Naimal Khawar shares adorable snap with her little one

Actress Naimal Khawar Khan is receiving much love from fans and social...
2 hours ago
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation...
2 hours ago
It's Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller puts on a leggy show in a cut-out swimsuit as she continues to enjoy the Thai sun

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller rose to prominence after appearing on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

rudest man
9 mins ago
I met the rudest man – I agreed to let him pick me up for a date until he revealed the derogatory term he uses to refer to women

WHEN A MAN ASKES YOU OUT ON A DATE, YOU EXPECT TO...
Roman Abramovich
16 mins ago
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea ‘will run out of cash in just 17 DAYS, with club executives preparing to beg the government to ease sanctions.’

CHELSEA will ask the government to ease sanctions on them today, amid...
Russian forces
18 mins ago
Russian forces advance towards Ukraine’s Capital

Russian soldiers are marching on territories north and west of Kyiv, raising...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022
24 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala...
Adsence Ad 300X600