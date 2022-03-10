Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Actress Zohreh Amir is going to blessed with twin babies

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:45 pm
Actress Zohreh Amir is going to blessed with twin babies

Actress Zohreh Amir is going to blessed with twin babies

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani actress Zohreh Amir shared the exciting news with her friends and followers on Instagram. She announced that she will soon be a mother of twins, posting ultrasound photographs of herself at 30 weeks pregnant.

The diva recently posted photos of her 30-week ultrasound, revealing that she is expecting twins. The baby’ gender has not yet been announced. She jotted down a cute caption, “Happiness that words can’t describe. We’re about to be parents of not ONE but TWO babies!! 30 weeks. Can’t believe it’s only a few weeks till the due date. Can’t wait to meet our little ones.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zohreh Amir (@zohrehamirofficial)

In 2020, the Uraan actress married her husband, Aamir, outside of the industry. She will soon enter a new period of her life by becoming a mother.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Charles once 'adored' Meghan Markle 'treated her like a daughter.'

A royal expert claims that Prince Charles once "adored" Maeghan Markle and...
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances....
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah's new video with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah, TikTok queen and controversial star, and husband Bilal Shah are under...
2 hours ago
Humaima Malick, Affan Waheed set to share screen in 'Ab Nahi Milenge Hum'

Affan Waheed and Humaima Malick will be sharing the screen soon, as...
2 hours ago
Komal Aziz’s new photo makes round on social media

Komal Aziz is a brave and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
3 hours ago
Megan Fox's floral ensemble captivates fans, and she compares the design to her grandmother's couch

Megan Fox dazzled onlookers with her chic look in a flesh-baring floral...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloé Kardashian
29 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
tattoos
34 mins ago
I spent £50,000 getting tattoos on myself, but some secret only my husband is allowed to see

A TATTOOED-UP MOTHER COVERED IN MARVEL CHARACTERS has revealed that not all...
Jerry Jones
39 mins ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices
43 mins ago
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in...
Adsence Ad 300X600