Actress Zohreh Amir is going to blessed with twin babies

Pakistani actress Zohreh Amir shared the exciting news with her friends and followers on Instagram. She announced that she will soon be a mother of twins, posting ultrasound photographs of herself at 30 weeks pregnant.

The diva recently posted photos of her 30-week ultrasound, revealing that she is expecting twins. The baby’ gender has not yet been announced. She jotted down a cute caption, “Happiness that words can’t describe. We’re about to be parents of not ONE but TWO babies!! 30 weeks. Can’t believe it’s only a few weeks till the due date. Can’t wait to meet our little ones.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zohreh Amir (@zohrehamirofficial)

In 2020, the Uraan actress married her husband, Aamir, outside of the industry. She will soon enter a new period of her life by becoming a mother.

