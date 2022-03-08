Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Adorable photos of actress Deepika Padukone 

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:18 pm
Deepika Padukone 
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress and media personality. She has played many brilliant roles in many Indian dramas and films. Her Instagram account has 65 million followers.

She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience. She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read

Read More

43 mins ago
Pakistani stars mark International Women's Day on social media

Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women's Day on...
48 mins ago
Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan

Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season. Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with...
54 mins ago
Chloe Goodman is'scared' after her newborn son is rushed to the hospital with suspected meningitis

CHLOE GOODMAN's newborn son was admitted to the hospital with suspected meningitis....
57 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian claims that 'happiness is the new rich,' after being chastised for 'flaunting wealth' with her daughter True's $6K outfit

After being accused of "flaunting her wealth" several times, KHLOE Kardashian shared...
1 hour ago
Danny Dyer of EastEnders joins daughter Dani in a surprise first TV role after leaving the soap

After leaving Walford, DANNY Dyer plans to travel the world and host...
1 hour ago
Michelle Keegan flaunts her abs in a matching gym outfit with husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles

MICHELLE KEENAN and husband Mark Wright matched perfectly as they coordinated their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

India to resume regular interanational commercial flights
4 mins ago
India to resume regular interanational commercial flights

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- India has decided to resume regular...
Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon 
10 mins ago
Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon 

Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again...
Mustafa Kamal
12 mins ago
Mustafa Kamal says mere change of faces will bring no change in lives of masses

As the political atmosphere across the country has started rising amid the...
Tamsin Egerton
15 mins ago
Who is Tamsin Egerton?

TAMSIN Egerton has been a fixture in television and film for more...
Adsence Ad 300X600