Affan Waheed opens up about his affair with Ramsha Khan

Pakistani actor Affan Waheed talked about his rumored relationship with his co-actor Ramsha Khan in a recent interview.

Recently, Affan Waheed was spotted in the show “The Big Pick” with Hassan Choudhry where he talked about his rumored affairs with his co-actors.

Talking about his rumors Affan said, “aunties from my neighbors come at my home and gives “Salami” (wedding token) to my mother, fans are highly convinced about my rumors, the Salami rumor is about Ramsha and me.”

Earlier, Affan and Ramsha worked together in the fun-packed drama serial Shehnai and garnered a lot of fame for being the best on-screen couple.

