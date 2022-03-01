After 18 years of working with Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo says: We resumed where we left off

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner reunite on-screen over two decades after they appeared as love interests in 2004’s 13 Going on 30 in Netflix’s new sci-fi action film The Adam Project. At the global premiere of The Adam Project in New York City on Monday, Ruffalo, 54, told PEOPLE that working with Garner, 49, was “amazing.”

“It was as if we picked up right where we left off,” he explained. “It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall,” he joked of his and Garner’s onscreen son in The Adam Project, according to PEOPLE. Reynolds, 45, plays a futuristic time-traveling pilot who crashes-lands in 2022 and communicates with his 12-year-old self, eventually joining forces to save the future and his (their?) wife, Zoe Saldana, in The Adam Project.

Walker Scobell, a newcomer, plays Reynolds’ younger self, while Garner and Ruffalo play Adam’s parents. Meanwhile, Ruffalo claims that “The Adam Project” is an emotional roller coaster, despite the fact that it deals with time travel and other sci-fi topics. Interestingly, now that Garner and Ruffalo are back on screen together, they assure fans that they will not have to wait long to see them again. “We’re not going to go another 18 years. I mean, I’ll just follow you around “Garner burst out laughing. “You really need to hire me for something.” “No, we’re finished. It’s finished, “Ruffalo responded. “This will be a yearly event.”