John was a stalwart of Scottish theatre, where he appeared in a number of productions, as well as at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

‘From 1982 to 2003, he starred as Inveradarroch in Take the High Road, and he played Rickard Karstark in two seasons of Game of Thrones.’

Between 1982 and 2003, John portrayed Tom ‘Inverdarroch’ Kerr in the long-running soap Take the High Road.

‘Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed,’ said his co-star Derek Lord, who played Davie Sneddon in the series.

‘To me, he’ll always be Inverdarroch, the only man who could beat Sneddon in a fair fight.’

Scottish screenwriter Peter May, who recently attended John’s online wedding, wrote: ‘Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in Take The High Road.

‘Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide Australia for a fun reunion. RIP John.’

Also paying tribute, comedian and actor Andy Cameron tweeted: ‘John Stahl was a big man in every way.

‘Thank you for being a pal, John, rest in peace.’

‘Sad and shocking news,’ wrote writer Ian Rankin on Twitter. In my play Long Shadows, he played the terrifying and charismatic Cafferty. I’d hoped to collaborate with him again.’

‘I’m so sad to hear of the death of John Stahl: a truly great actor and beloved company member on so many Scottish shows including Winter’s Tale at The Lyceum, The James Plays, Gagarin Way, and my own play, The Architect,’ wrote Scottish playwright and theatre director David Greig.

‘He will be missed by the Scottish theatre.’ ‘My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.’

‘Rest In Peace #JohnStahl,’ tweeted former EastEnders actor Bailey Patrick. I learned so much from you in my first ever gig as #Othello, you’re such a gentleman and a true powerhouse.

‘Aid me in practising speeches on that lovely stage, which was well-liked by all.’ A voice that could fill any room. I enjoyed a bit of fried chicken. ‘We’ve lost a titan.’

The National Theatre of Scotland also paid tribute, writing, ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of John Stahl’s death.

‘We had the great fortune of working with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays.’

‘His death is a tremendous loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.’ Our hearts go out to his family.’

John attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama before embarking on a successful five-decade career.

He has recently appeared in Being Human and Game of Thrones.

He was born in Clackmannanshire’s Sauchie and raised on the Isle of Lewis.