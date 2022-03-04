Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 02:53 am
After a decades-long stage and screen career, Game of Thrones and Take the High Road actor John Stahl died at the age of 68

John Stahl

After a decades-long stage and screen career, Game of Thrones and Take the High Road actor John Stahl died at the age of 68

John Stahl passed away at the age of 68, according to his agent.

The actor, who played Rickard Karstark in two seasons of Game of Thrones, died on the Scottish island of Lewis.

Amanda Fitzalan Howard, his agent, described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre.”

The statement read: ‘We are very sad to announce the death of John Stahl.

