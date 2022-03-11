After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make an unexpected return to their engagement

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 10, that Prince William and Kate Middleton will make a surprise return to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in two years.

The Palace issued an official statement announcing, “The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge.”

“This will be the first time The Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.

Last year’s parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 parade was cancelled due to the majority of the regiment being deployed overseas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also present shamrock sprigs to officers and guardsmen of the regiment, who will then distribute them to the soldiers, according to a Kensington Palace statement.

Meanwhile, Kate has been tasked with presenting the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot, which comes complete with a sprig of shamrock.

The parade will then conclude with a march-past, with William saluting.