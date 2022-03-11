Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make an unexpected return to their engagement

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:32 pm
Kate Middleton
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 10, that Prince William and Kate Middleton will make a surprise return to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in two years.

The Palace issued an official statement announcing, “The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge.”

“This will be the first time The Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.

Last year’s parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 parade was cancelled due to the majority of the regiment being deployed overseas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also present shamrock sprigs to officers and guardsmen of the regiment, who will then distribute them to the soldiers, according to a Kensington Palace statement.

Meanwhile, Kate has been tasked with presenting the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot, which comes complete with a sprig of shamrock.

The parade will then conclude with a march-past, with William saluting.

Read More

29 mins ago
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague are all saying the same thing after Kim Kardashian tells them to "get your a** to f***ing work."

KIM KARDASHIAN has been dubbed "America's Molly-Mae Hague" after telling fans to...
31 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part...
46 mins ago
Kim Kardashian was bashed for once 'accepting a date with a Saudi man for $1 million' following backlash for saying 'nobody wants to work.'

FANS slammed Kim Kardashian for allegedly accepting a $1 million date with...
48 mins ago
Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he's had with...
54 mins ago
Kim Kardashian was bashed for 'flaunting wealth' with a '$2K' Burberry trench after claiming that 'nobody wants to work.'

KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised for flaunting her new Burberry trench coat...
1 hour ago
Minal Khan turns up the heat in a gold shimmery gown

Minal Khan's sizzling fashion choices routinely make the news. Her gorgeous avatars,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
Following Queen Elizabeth’s helicopter fears, the royal household is on the lookout for ‘experienced’ pilots

Just weeks after it was revealed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is concerned...
Kate Middleton
5 mins ago
Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate Middleton was reportedly "miserable" in her teens as the Duchess of...
Ukranian
8 mins ago
Outrage as an innocent Ukrainian woman is ‘bombarded by a Russian tank while collecting medicine for her sick mother.’

A UKRAINIAN woman was allegedly brutally blown up by an evil Russian...
Russia
11 mins ago
Russia’s shambolic invasion of Ukraine has claimed the life of a THIRD general, as 11 commanders have been killed.

With the death of a third general in his invasion of Ukraine,...
Adsence Ad 300X600