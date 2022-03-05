After Camila Cabello’s Split Comments, Shawn Mendes Adorably Cuddles With His Dog

There’s nothing like unconditional love from a furry friend! He has found solace in his faithful pup, nearly one day after Camila Cabello opened up about her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

In an Instagram Story post from his bed on Friday, March 5, the “Stitches” singer, 23, snuggled up to his black canine companion. In the video, the dog tries to lick Mendes’ face as he pulls away. (Mendes has yet to introduce his new puppy companion in greater detail.)

Earlier in the day, the Cinderella actress, 25, made headlines when she broke her silence about the nature of the couple’s split.

“As I get older, my priorities shift,” Cabello said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, March 3. “And I believe that was the case for both of us. Because we both started so young, it’s as if we’re learning how to be healthy adults for the first time. Throughout my life, my priorities have shifted and my focus has shifted. Those years we were dating… even while I was writing this album and even now, I guess my main focus has been, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'”

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The singers quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic and adopted golden retriever Tarzan prior to their split.

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan,” the “Havana” performer wrote via Instagram in November 2020 alongside a clip of her then-boyfriend cuddling the pooch. “Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick.”

While Tarzan has reportedly been in the primary care of Cabello since the couple’s split, Mendes reunited with Tarzan and the Cuban native for a friendly walk in January.