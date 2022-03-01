Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:04 pm
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

Queen

According to MyLondon, the Queen’s former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident and how she reacted in his book ‘Dinner at Buckingham Palace.’

When the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, ate together, they kept a notepad next to their plates so they could make notes about the meal and provide feedback to the chef.

“Once, the footmen discovered the dead body of a slug on a torn-off top sheet,” Oliver recalled.

The Queen had written on the note, “I found this in the salad—could you eat it?”

According to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, she then returned the plate of food and the note to the kitchen.

According to one of the chefs, Darren McGrady, the Queen chooses all of the food she eats from specific kitchen menus.

Darren elaborated: “The chef creates menus for three days at a time, giving us enough time to get all of the produce in and prepare it.

“When the menu book is presented to the Queen, she crosses out all the dishes she does not wish to eat.

“If she’s going out to dinner, she’ll cross a line through the page.

“”And if she has a guest coming, she’ll put two or three on there, so we know she’s entertaining,” Darren explained.

He also revealed that she despises pasta, garlic, and onions, but she enjoys chicken or fish with vegetables or salad.

The food she does like, on the other hand, is kept under lock and key because she has never revealed it to anyone, not even the kitchen staff.

Gordon Rayner, a former royal correspondent who covered more than 20 royal tours, learned this from someone who worked with the royal family.

“As one of her staff told me, if she said she had a favourite meal, she would never get served anything else,” he explained to The Express.

Before she leaves for royal duties, someone from the team will go on a’reconnaissance’ mission to ensure everything is in order, and if not, to make any necessary changes.

“The Master of the Household department will be in the reconnaissance party to tell foreign chefs not to cook anything with garlic or too much spice for fear of giving the Queen bad breath, and not to cook shellfish or anything that could cause food poisoning,” he added.

 

