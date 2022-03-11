After exchanging vows, Prince William made a sly remark to Kate Middleton on the balcony

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married at Westminster Abbey more than ten years ago, but the sweet details of their special day continue to melt fans’ hearts.

In October 2010, Prince William proposed in Kenya, and by April 2011, they were standing at the alter, exchanging vows.

According to MyLondon, Kate walked onto the Palace balcony for the first time as a royal, took in the euphoric crowd below, and exclaimed, “Wow.”

Thousands of well-wishers who had gathered beneath the historic landmark soon let them know what they hoped to see, chanting, “We want Kate, we want Kate,” and pleading with William, “Kiss her, kiss her.”

William waited a few

Previously, a lipreader revealed what Harry said to William as Kate walked down the aisle.

William followed tradition by not looking at his bride-to-be until she arrived at the alter, but Harry couldn’t help but sneak a peek.

In her 2013 novel Kate: A Biography, royal author Marcia Moody revealed the sweet conversation the pair had at that special moment.

minutes to enjoy the moment before he turned to Kate and cheekily said: “Go on, a little kiss, go on.”