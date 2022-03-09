After his latest adventure, Prince Harry has been compared to Indiana Jones

Prince Harry has come under fire for his recent appearance at a rodeo in the United States, with one TV host comparing him to “Indiana Jones.”

The Duke of Sussex, who moved to California with his family after leaving the royal service, is being mocked on social media after attending a Rodeo event in Texas.

Meghan’s husband, wearing a casual outfit and a cowboy hat, is seen in a photo shared on social media conversing with people at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo event.

Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight in the United States were in stitches as they mocked the Duke’s new cowboy look.

Turner stated that he was “giving Indian Jones vibes,” to which Frazier replied, “But he needs to give us urban cowboy vibes.”

In the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones was introduced as a tenured professor of archaeology. The adventurer is reminiscent of 1930s film serial treasure hunters and pulp action heroes.

Prince Harry has come under fire for attending an event where animals are “made to perform,” despite the fact that his wife, Meghan Markle, is an animal rights activist.