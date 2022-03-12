After ‘intrusions’ into politics, Prince Harry and Meghan have sparked ‘disenchantment’ among Americans

A royal commentator claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked “disenchantment” among Americans as a result of their “intrusions” into politics.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, left the royal service to live as private citizens in Los Angeles, where they have since signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. However, the Sussexes have faced criticism since, including when Meghan called Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins on their personal phones to ask for support for paid parental leave and a climate policy. “Out in the United States, it’s different,” US journalist Lee Cohen told Express.co.uk.

“The family that has provided the Sussexes with the only credential that makes them interesting.”

His remarks come after royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said Meghan was not elected and should not be in the position.

In an interview with Newsnation, Ms Fordwich stated: “On the American side, Meghan Markle was not elected.

“She has not been elected.

“The democrat has said there are going to be more phone calls than just those two.

“She said, I gave out more numbers of senators, there may be more phone calls.

“She added that Meghan Markle is going to be in a group of people working on how long this paid family leave should be.

“We didn’t elect her. Who wants her to be in that position?

“That’s an issue for Americans to decide.”

The Queen’s grandson Harry and his wife, the former Suits actress Meghan, still spark huge global interest.

The duke is set to publish his memoirs in 2022 – the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with the royal family braced for the fallout.

Harry is listed as the co-founder of Archewell in the publicity material for the misinformation event.