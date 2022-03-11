Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 02:55 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

After marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian plans to ‘live in another city.’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 02:55 am
Kourtney Kardashian

After marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian plans to ‘live in another city.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kourtney Kardashian is relocating to a more low-key lifestyle with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who is engaged to beau Travis Barker in 2021, has stated that she intends to relocate to another city in the coming years.

Kourtney tells Variety, “I see myself living in another city.” “I don’t think I’ll be filming a show in five years.” I’d probably imagine myself just existing.”

Kourtney admitted in her interview that she suffered from severe burnout during the final seasons of the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, describing the set as “a really toxic place for me.”

“I think we were all ready to move on to something else,” the eldest sister explained, recalling why KUWTK was cancelled.

“I think we were all ready to move on to something else,” the eldest sister explained, recalling why KUWTK was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, the youngest sister, has admitted that she dreads discussing her failed romance with Tristan Thompson.

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about that because it’s not a pleasant subject to discuss.” But it’s part of my life journey, so we’ll see it on the show,” she explained.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14th.

Read More

1 hour ago
What it's like to work for the Kardashians, as ex-employees accuse the 'exploitative' family of 'terrible pay' and 2 a.m. phone calls

KIM KARDASHIAN has infuriated fans by declaring that "nobody wants to work...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton is trying hard to be like Princess Diana

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, supporters have retaliated after a royal author urged...
1 hour ago
Hidden meanings of Katie Price’s tattoos as she gets biggest yet 

KATIE PRICE has added to her ever-expanding tattoo collection, revealing a massive...
1 hour ago
Cops are looking for a woman in fishnet tights who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark after winking at him.'

Police are looking for a "young woman" wearing fishnet tights who is...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘not forget’ treatment by Meghan Markle

KATE MIDDLETON will 'not forget' how Meghan Markle treated her previously ahead...
2 hours ago
Queen only takes calls from two people. Who are they?

As the monarchy's head, you'd think The Queen would have to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloe Kardashian
3 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her body in a thong bodysuit, After Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal 

Following her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian showed...
Khloe Kardashian
7 mins ago
In the midst of a paternity suit, Tristan Thompson told Maralee Nichols that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and would be’married soon.’

Were they able to make it official? Tristan Thompson's paternity battle with...
Chernobyl
15 mins ago
Ukraine has severed all ties with Chernobyl due to safety concerns. The nuclear plant controlled by Russia has only ‘hours’ to restore power

UKRAINIAN authorities have lost all communication with the former Chernobyl nuclear power...
Kim Kardashian
21 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Posts Photos With Pete Davidson for the 1st Time Since They Started Dating

It's time to reload her feed! After four months of dating, Kim...
Adsence Ad 300X600