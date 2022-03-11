After marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian plans to ‘live in another city.’

Kourtney Kardashian is relocating to a more low-key lifestyle with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who is engaged to beau Travis Barker in 2021, has stated that she intends to relocate to another city in the coming years.

Kourtney tells Variety, “I see myself living in another city.” “I don’t think I’ll be filming a show in five years.” I’d probably imagine myself just existing.”

Kourtney admitted in her interview that she suffered from severe burnout during the final seasons of the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, describing the set as “a really toxic place for me.”

“I think we were all ready to move on to something else,” the eldest sister explained, recalling why KUWTK was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, the youngest sister, has admitted that she dreads discussing her failed romance with Tristan Thompson.

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about that because it’s not a pleasant subject to discuss.” But it’s part of my life journey, so we’ll see it on the show,” she explained.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14th.