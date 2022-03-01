Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!

Ahmed Ali Akbar, the main actor in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad, recently had a candid interaction with talk show presenter Hassan Chaudhry at an event. They attended the National Amateur Short Film Festival in ’22, along with a slew of other celebrities.

During the ceremony, the famous host spoke openly with Ahmed Ali Akbar about his recent drama serial Parizaad.

Read more: WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more ‘Parizaad’

He inquired about his thoughts on the drama and whether or not season 2 would be released. And one thing that piqued our curiosity was that the major lead of the series, Laal Kabootar, made an unexpected confession that he hadn’t even viewed a single episode of the drama.

He stated, “I will watch it with my kids.”

Watch the video!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com