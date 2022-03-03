Adsence Ad 160X600
Aima Baig hits 4 million followers on Instagram
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Aima Baig is known as a beautiful and talented singer in the Pakistani music industry. She was born on March 10, 1995, in Pakistan.
She has 4 million followers on her Instagram profile. Aima Baig has posted a gorgeous picture on her social media account.
Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Are we really 4M now? 😳🥲🥰🥺🙏🏼
I see y’all 👀” She posted on Instagram.
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news