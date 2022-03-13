Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PICS

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:00 pm
Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PIC

Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PIC

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Aiman Khan is one of the most beautiful television actresses who has been ruling our hearts with her utter beauty and brilliant acting performances in all her TV programs. The Ishq Tamasha actress is considered a fashionista and can nail any kind of outfit with great poise and grace.

The mommy-of-one enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. The diva has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which will literally make anyone go in complete awe of her.

Read more: Aiman Khan shows off her easy-gorgeous look for summer, See photos

Aiman can be seen striking a pose for the camera. The actress looks glowy and beautiful in the picture even with minimal makeup.

Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

13 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set couple goals in pictures

Showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been the buzz of...
14 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shows her love for 'Sunlight' in recent photos

In her most recent selfies, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is definitely nailing...
19 mins ago
Joe Wicks, the Body Coach star, has revealed shocking baby news: his wife Rosie Jones is expecting their third child

BODY Coach star Joe Wicks has revealed that he will be a...
28 mins ago
Saba Qamar shares her showbiz experience with Fawad Khan

The stunning Pakistani star, Saba Qamar has opened up about heartbroken actor...
31 mins ago
Rihanna flaunts her growing baby bump at a Fenty event in a stunning bralette and shimmering skirt

PREGNANT Rihanna flaunted her growing baby bump while expanding her Fenty makeup...
35 mins ago
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor, who wore sheer organza saree better?

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a well-known designer in the Indian fashion industry. The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Samantha Ruth
2 mins ago
Samantha Ruth responds to trolls, ‘can we finally stop judging a woman’

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics...
world record
4 mins ago
7-year-old boy sets a world record by identifying DC Comics characters

This young man from Tamil Nadu has set a Guinness World Record...
Brett Renaud
5 mins ago
US journalist Brett Renaud was KILLED by Russia’s forces as they attacked a military base near Poland

According to Kyiv police, an American journalist was killed by Russian troops...
Malaika Arora
6 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
Adsence Ad 300X600