Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PIC

Aiman Khan is one of the most beautiful television actresses who has been ruling our hearts with her utter beauty and brilliant acting performances in all her TV programs. The Ishq Tamasha actress is considered a fashionista and can nail any kind of outfit with great poise and grace.

The mommy-of-one enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. The diva has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which will literally make anyone go in complete awe of her.

Aiman can be seen striking a pose for the camera. The actress looks glowy and beautiful in the picture even with minimal makeup.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

