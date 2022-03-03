Aishwarya Rai first look for Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan-I’ unveiled

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback on the big screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I.

Madras Talkies, the film’s production company, has provided the first glimpse of Aishwarya’s role.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil historical fiction novel of the same name. The film will be released in theatres across India on September 30.

Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday!

In the film poster, Aishwarya looks like a royal lady. According to reports, the music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Aishwarya was most recently seen in the 2018 Bollywood film Fanney Khan.

