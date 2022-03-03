Aishwarya Rai first look for Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan-I’ unveiled

Adsence Ads 300X250
04th Mar, 2022. 12:28 am
04th Mar, 2022. 12:28 am
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback on the big screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I.

Madras Talkies, the film’s production company, has provided the first glimpse of Aishwarya’s role.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil historical fiction novel of the same name. The film will be released in theatres across India on September 30.

In the film poster, Aishwarya looks like a royal lady. According to reports, the music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Aishwarya was most recently seen in the 2018 Bollywood film Fanney Khan.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

 

