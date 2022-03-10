Akshay Kumar is going to say goodbye to the film industry

Akshay Kumar is a stylish and handsome hunk of Bollywood film industry. He was born in Amritsar, India on 7th September 1967.

Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar has just told his fans when and for what reason he will say goodbye to the film industry.

According to Indian media reports, during the promotion of his film, 54-year-old superstar Akshay Kumar said that most people ask him how he makes so many films in a year, even at his age?

The risk-taker replied that the day I was no longer interested in work, I would say goodbye to my own work and industry.

The Bollywood star said, “I love working. That is why I am working at this age. It is my choice.”

He said that I do not work for money but for the sake of my passion I still work more than other actors. He said that it is good to wake up early in the morning and go to work. If you are working daily then naturally you get offers for movies.

