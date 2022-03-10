Alia Bhatt celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi 100 cr club with burger and fries

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March 1993 in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons 2016 in which she co-starred with famed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra.

On the 10th of March, the recent film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, surpassed the 100 crore mark. While the actress celebrates her success with a veggie burger and a fry, it appears that the theatres have reopened after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Alia recently shared a few photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen enjoying her success with a burger and a fry.

She caption the post, Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia 🙃💯 Thank you for all the love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The supportive advice and friendly message of the actress are being highly appreciated on social media by netizens. Her picture has received more than 1,354,224 likes in just a couple of hours.

