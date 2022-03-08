Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, a Netflix thriller. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) also star in the film.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film… #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone… #tomharper is directing the pic.”

Jamie Dornan will also appear in the flick. According to Deadline, Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the script for the next picture. The plot of the narrative is being kept under wraps. Last January, Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the film, marking another another collaboration between Netflix and Skydance.