Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Alia Bhatt shares cute photos with fans

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Alia Bhatt
Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress stunned fans with her new picture and left them gushing over her timeless beauty.

She uploaded a loved-up picture on her Instagram account. With her beauty and talent, Alia has amassed millions of fans over the years.

Alia Bhatt delighted her millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures of her friends. Take a look at some of Alia’s most recent, captivating photos, which she recently shared on her social media accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

