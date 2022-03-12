Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:01 pm
Alia Bhatt to take her Bollywood journey to Hollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, a Netflix thriller. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) also star in the film.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film… #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone… #tomharper is directing the pic.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has confirmed that she will star alongside Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman and Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey in a Netflix original.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Jamie Dornan will also appear in the flick. According to Deadline, Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the script for the next picture. The plot of the narrative is being kept under wraps. Last January, Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the film, marking another another collaboration between Netflix and Skydance.

