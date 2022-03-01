Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 12:02 am
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

Alizeh Shah
 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on June 9, 2000, in Pakistan. Alizeh Shah, who began her acting career with the TV series Choti Si Zindagi, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share photos with her 3.9 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current images.

Here are the latest pictures of Alizeh Shah.

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah

 

