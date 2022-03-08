Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:42 pm
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:42 pm

Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on June 9th, 2002 in Karachi, where she grew up. Currently, she resides in the same city as her family.

Alizeh Shah is quite active on social media and often shares her pictures on her Instagram account. Here We have selected some of Alizeh Shah’s most recent stunning photos, which she recently uploaded on her Instagram account. She captions the post: “Never mind the glocks.”

Have a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. Shah has played the role of Dua in Ehd-e-Wafa. She has a fatal mixture of beauty and talent, which became a reason for her popularity in a short time.

