Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!

Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in the headlines. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, where she usually proves that she is a glam queen.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest picture in a pink ensemble.

In a baby pink outfit with a shocking pink shawl she looks breathtaking in this cute look.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com