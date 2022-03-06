Adsence Ad 160X600
Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!
Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in the headlines. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, where she usually proves that she is a glam queen.
On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest picture in a pink ensemble.
In a baby pink outfit with a shocking pink shawl she looks breathtaking in this cute look.
Take a look:
On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.
