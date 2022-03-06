Alizeh Shah looks pretty in pink!

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:20 am
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:20 am
Alizeh Shah is one of the actresses who love to be in the headlines. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, where she usually proves that she is a glam queen.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest picture in a pink ensemble.

In a baby pink outfit with a shocking pink shawl she looks breathtaking in this cute look.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with  Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

