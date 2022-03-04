Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:02 pm
Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama 'Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani'

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:02 pm
Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama 'Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani'

Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama ‘Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani’

Alizeh Shah is all set to share the screen with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh in the upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani.” It would be a real treat to see them on screen together. With Alizeh’s bitter-sweet attitude and Shahzad’s lovely demeanor, it would be a complete entertainment package.

Turning to Instgaram, the diva has shared the pictures from the set of Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani standing in front of the beautiful hill view.

 

The upcoming drama is written by Zafar Mairaaj and directed by Mohsin Ali. The project also includes Shahzeal Shoukat.

The star-studded cast and Sami and Alizeh’s romance would be a huge success.

